Same As It Ever Was: ‘Bad Boys’ Deja Vu For Jerry Bruckheimer

As a producer, Jerry Bruckheimer was on the set of both Bad Boys and Bad Boys II. Like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, he came back for Bad Boys For Life. And even though 17 years had passed since the last film, Bruckheimer told us the feeling he got on the set was almost exactly the same. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Bruckheimer)

Bad Boys For Life is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak