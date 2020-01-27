Hugh Laurie Out Of This World, Out Of His Element On ‘Avenue 5’

Avenue 5 is a little bit Star Trek, a little bit Gilligan’s Island. And Hugh Laurie is the skipper. When his interstellar cruise ship malfunctions and is thrown way off course, he’s got to maneuver his way back to Earth, one planet at a time. It’s not the gig he was expecting when he took the job, so he’s in a bit over his head. It’s a feeling he says a lot of people can relate to, and that helps drive his portrayal of the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Laurie)

Avenue 5 airs Sunday nights on HBO.

