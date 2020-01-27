Harrison Ford Loving The ‘Star Wars’ Love

Harrison Ford has been part of several iconic movies and franchises. There were the Indiana Jones movies, the Jack Ryan movies, the Blade Runner movies … all of those films have their devoted, dedicated fan bases. But none of those films can touch that little series in which he plays Han Solo. Ford says that as long as he lives, he will never get over the outpouring of love for Star Wars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is playing in theaters, and the other Star Wars films are streaming on Disney+.

