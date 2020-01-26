Jim Carrey Loves “Comedy Explosion” Of Villainous Role In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

In Sonic The Hedgehog, Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, the nemesis of the titular character. The film is based on the iconic videogame of the same name.

“It’s always fun to play a really good villain,” said Carrey. “I think there’s something especially exciting about the idea of a super genius who has a really sense of self loathing. It’s a good comedy explosion that needs to happen.”

Click on the media bar to hear Carrey discuss how Dr. Robotnik’s loneliness is explored in the feature.

Sonic The Hedgehog, co-starring Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz (as the voice of Sonic), hits theaters February 14.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi