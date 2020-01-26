‘Bad Boys For Life’ Retains Top Box Office Spot With $34 Million Weekend

Bad Boys for Life was the #1 film for the second week in a row with a $34 million take, with 1917 taking the second spot with $15.8 million. Newcomer The Gentlemen checked in at #4 with $11 million. Here’s the top 10:

Bad Boys for Life – Feature, which has grossed over $120 million domestically, is number one once again with $34 million. 1917 – War film collects $15.8 million. Dolittle – Family film rakes in $12.5 million. The Gentlemen – Newcomer amasses $11 million. Jumanji: The Next Level – Hit feature makes $7.9 million. The Turning – Horror film disappoints with a $7.3 million debut. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – To date, the feature has made over $501 million domestically. It collects $5.1 million this weekend. Little Women – Critically acclaimed movie grosses $4.7 million. Just Mercy – Drama takes in $4 million. Knives Out – Mystery makes $3.7 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi