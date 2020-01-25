Two Movies In, Charlie Hunnam Gets Guy Ritchie

As an actor, Charlie Hunnam has worked with a wide range of directors, including Oscar winners Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuaron, and Anthony Minghella. The Gentlemen marks Hunnam’s second collaboration with Guy Ritchie (they previously worked together on King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), and he told us he’s really developed a good understanding of Ritchie’s style. (Click on the media bar below to hear Charlie Hunnam)

The Gentlemen is playing now in theaters.

