Love ‘Jeopardy’? Alex Trebek Thinks It’s A Smart Choice

Jeopardy is just a game show. Or is it? Alex Trebek has been hosting the program since it was resurrected in 1984, and over the years, he’s grown to have a different outlook about the show. Having met thousands of Jeopardy contestants and fans, he’s formed an interesting hypothesis about how people have been changed by their love of Jeopardy.(Click on the media bar below to hear Alex Trebek)

If you don’t know how to watch Jeopardy where you are, the correct answer is “What rock have you been hiding under?” But we’ll also accept What is www.Jeopardy.com?

