To Us, He’s The Marvel Godfather, But Robert Downey Jr. Sees Things Differently

As we all know, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born rather inconspicuously, with a couple of Iron Man films before characters started to pop up and cross over into each others’ movies. Given those roots, there are certainly plenty of fans who considered Robert Downey Jr. (and Tony Stark) to be the proverbial Godfather of the MCU. And even though — spoiler alert for the three of you who might not know — Stark/Iron Man won’t be part of any future Marvel adventures, he still factors into the series through prequels and flashbacks. In fact, he’ll be appearing in four Marvel projects this year alone. But even with his exalted status in the MCU, Downey likes to keep things in their proper perspective. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)

Downey’s most recent film, Dolittle, is playing now in theaters.

