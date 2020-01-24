Mackenzie Davis: Scary? Yes. But ‘The Turning’ Isn’t A Horror Movie

The Turning is a contemporary take on the 1898 Henry James short story The Turn of the Screw, a familiar tale that has been given new life in the film, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Mackenzie Davis stars as the nanny looking after two strangely disturbed children, and she told us the film is definitely more of a thriller than a horror movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mackenzie Davis)

The Turning is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak