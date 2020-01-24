In Becoming A Hollywood Superstar, Will Smith Had Plenty Of A-List Help

Now that he’s in his fifties, Will Smith can look back at the last thirtysomething years with a sense of pride about how he’s handled his career and his public image. It’s something he’s taken very seriously over the years, and he made sure to be a good student about such things when he was young. As he ascended the ladder of superstardom, he started getting mentored by some of the biggest stars of the day, and he talked to us about what a big difference it made to have Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Bruce Willis teaching him lessons about stardom. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)

Will Smith’s latest movie, Bad Boys For Life, is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak