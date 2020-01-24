From ‘Breaking’ To ‘Saul,’ Giancarlo Esposito Answers The Call

Most Breaking Bad fans figured they’d seen the last of Giancarlo Esposito after his character’s explosive exit on that show. People loved to hate Esposito’s character, Gus Fring, so many were overjoyed when he turned up in the third season of the Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul. The shows may be different in their tone and storylines, but being in the same universe, there are certainly some shared elements, especially when it comes to the creative team. So, when he’s filming Better Call Saul episodes, does Esposito get the same feeling he got when he was on Breaking Bad?

The two-night Better Call Saul premiere will take place February 23 and 24 on AMC.

