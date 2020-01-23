Viola Davis Rates Her ‘Troop’ Stars Much Higher Than Zero

Oscar- and Emmy-winner Viola Davis prides herself on making unconventional career choices, so the fact that her latest film began life as an indie darling at Sundance is no surprise. She stars in the movie Troop Zero alongside a fellow Oscar- and Emmy-winner, Allison Janney, and a group of young actors who make up the title group. When we spoke to Davis, she had nothing but the highest praise for her fellow castmates. (Click on the media bar below to hear Viola Davis)

Troop Zero is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak