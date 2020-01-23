The Making Of ‘Measure’ Left A Lasting Impression On Sebastian Stan

With the striking success of 1917 at the box office, The Last Full Measure couldn’t be coming out at a better time. It’s another historical war drama — this one, the real-life story of William Pitsenbarger, an American soldier who won the Medal of Honor 34 years after giving his life to save more than 60 colleagues. Sebastian Stan stars as a Pentagon official who seeks to grant Pitsenbarger the posthumous honor, and he told us he’s been forever changed after making the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sebastian Stan)

The Last Full Measure opens in selected theaters this Friday.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak