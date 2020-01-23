Patrick Stewart Sums Up ‘Star Trek’s’ Appeal With One Word

Sir Patrick Stewart has been an integral part of the Star Trek universe for 33 years now, ever since The Next Generatio” premiered with him in the captain’s chair. At the time, TNG was only the second live-action TV show in a franchise which has now spawned seven, including the new Star Trek: Picard. Why does Stewart think there’s still a demand for Star Trek 54 years after the original show premiered? He believes it’s because the shows are all driven by one of the most powerful and universal human emotions. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sir Patrick Stewart)

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on CBS All Access, with new episodes added weekly

