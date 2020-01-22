Why Gal Gadot Sees ‘Wonder Woman’ Appealing To Everybody

Some women want to be her. Some women see themselves in her. And some men wish they could be as strong as she is. Of course, we’re talking about Wonder Woman, a superhero who not only speaks to the power of the so-called weaker sex, but also represents someone with the emotional vulnerabilities every single one of us deals with. And that’s why Gal Gadot, the star of Wonder Woman and its forthcoming sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” thinks the appeal of the movies cuts across all demographics. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gal Gadot)

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on June 5.

