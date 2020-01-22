‘Supernanny’ Jo Frost: Everything On The Show Is Authentic

From 2005-2011, ABC aired seven seasons of the show Supernanny, in which renowned British nanny Jo Frost would help troubled parents figure out how they could work better with their problem children. Apparently, a new set of parents needs Frost’s help, because Lifetime has resurrected the show for a new season. And while so much of reality television is based upon creating — and then resolving — a lot of manufactured drama, Frost says the most important part of Supernanny is that the difficult problems these parents face aren’t manufactured at all, and she wouldn’t do the show if they were. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jo Frost)

Supernanny airs Wednesday nights on Lifetime.

