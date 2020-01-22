‘Riverdale’ Fans’ Feedback Means The World To Cole Sprouse

Thanks to social media, the people who make recorded entertainment — whether it be television, music, or movies — are getting feedback to their work almost (but not quite) as quickly as performers on a live theater stage. When this near-instant acknowledgement is positive, it can mean a lot to the writers, producers, and performers, because it lets them know how their hard work is paying off. Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse is one of those people who is very cognizant of what people say about his show, and he sees the fans’ complimentary feedback as the best kind of validation they can get. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cole Sprouse)

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

