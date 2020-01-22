Critics Aside, ‘Party Of Five’ Creator Is Proud Of The Reboot

Back in the ’90s, Party of Five gave us one of the most beloved Fox families ever. In a bit of irony, the TV network that used to be Fox Family, Freeform, is reviving the series along with the original Party of Five’s creators. However, instead of revisiting the Salinger family, the reboot features a new family, the Acostas. And instead of being orphaned, the Acosta kids have to deal with having their parents deported to Mexico. Because of these changes, some fans of the original have registered some very loud (and sometimes very ugly) complaints. Co-creator Amy Lippman has seen the criticism and, while she’s certainly not unaffected by it, she says it hasn’t shaken her belief in the new version. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amy Lippman)

