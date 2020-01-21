Mandy Moore’s Making Music Again … And She’s Not The Only One Who’s Happy

Long before This Is Us, Mandy Moore started in the entertainment business as a pop singer; her biggest hit, I Wanna Be With You, made the Top 15 in the summer of 2000. As her acting career heated up, she took a break from the music industry. Her last album, Amanda Leigh, was released on an independent label in 2009 and sold just 16,000 copies. But playing an aspiring singer in her This Is Us character’s younger days has apparently re-lit her musical fire, and she’ll have a new album, Silver Landings, coming out on March 6. She told us she’s very happy to be making music again, and This Is Us co-star Justin Hartley concurs.



This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak