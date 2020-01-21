Director Deon Taylor Continues Cinematic Hunger With ‘Black And Blue’ Journey

One film I missed out on last year was Black and Blue, a cop drama centering on Alicia West (Naomie Harris), a police officer who is being hunted down by several corrupt cops (Frank Grillo plays one of the baddies). Tyrese Gibson co-stars as Milo, a liquor store employee who may be the only person whom Alicia can trust.

Black and Blue, which is now out on Blu-ray and Digital, features solid work from Gibson (in a dramatic role that harkens back to his inspired performance in Baby Boy) and Harris. Even with an Oscar nomination (Moonlight) under her belt, Naomie Harris is not an actress who has a plethora of leading roles in her resume. Thankfully, Taylor has a knack for casting the right actors for his respective projects (for first rate ensemble work, check out his underrated 2014 drama Supremacy).

“Here she is, Pirates of the Caribbean, 28 Days Later, the (James Bond films),” said Taylor. “Why hasn’t (Naomie Harris) been a lead? What’s going on? I feel that is what I am always looking for – people that have similarities like me which is no one took a chance with me. No one thought I could seize the opportunity. Now I always have an eye to (working with) people like that.”

Even with Black and Blue and the box office success of The Intruder, Taylor does not bask in complacency. Click on the media bar to hear Taylor discuss why, when it comes to directing, he’s always pushing forward.

Extras on the Black and Blue Blu-ray and DVD include deleted scenes and two featurettes (“Line of Fire” and “Be the Change in the Big Easy”).

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi