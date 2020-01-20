With ‘Jumanji,’ Jack Black Is Wanted Worldwide

Jumanji: The Next Level has done big business at the U.S. box office, closing in on the $300 million mark. Outside the U.S., however, is where the film is really shining — its international take is nearly at $450 million and counting! The movie’s appeal has crossed borders and cultures, taking in $20 million or more in markets as diverse as the UK, China, Germany, and even Russia. When we spoke with the movie’s star, Jack Black, we asked him why he thought audiences all over the world were flocking to Jumanji. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jack Black)

Jumanji: The Next Level is now playing in theaters.

