Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Wanted To Keep The Good From The ‘Bad’

It’s been 16 and a half years since Will Smith and Martin Lawrence brought us Bad Boys 2, and a lot has happened since then. Not only has the world changed quite a bit, but both leading men are now in their 50s. So when they were making the new sequel, Bad Boys For Life, it was clear they couldn’t just copy and paste from the first two films. There were, however, elements of those movies that Smith and Lawrence told us they definitely wanted to bring into the new one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith & Martin Lawrence)

Bad Boys For Life is now playing in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak