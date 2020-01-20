On Instagram, Jennifer Aniston Puts On Quite A ‘Show’

Throughout her career, Jennifer Aniston has been notoriously skeptical of social media, to the point where she hasn’t had any official accounts of her own — until now. She finally joined Instagram in October, and it’s been a pretty big deal; in three short months, she’s already attracted nearly 25 million followers. One video she posted has more than 21 million views, and her first-ever post — a reunion photo with her friends from Friends — picked up more than 15 million likes. So why did she suddenly have a change of heart about social media? She says she was inspired by her new show, The Morning Show.

Season 1 of The Morning Show is now streaming on Apple TV+, with the second season due this November.

