On Instagram, Jennifer Aniston Puts On Quite A ‘Show’

Jan 20, 2020 | BREAKING NEWS, NEWS OF THE DAY

Throughout her career, Jennifer Aniston has been notoriously skeptical of social media, to the point where she hasn’t had any official accounts of her own — until now. She finally joined Instagram in October, and it’s been a pretty big deal; in three short months, she’s already attracted nearly 25 million followers. One video she posted has more than 21 million views, and her first-ever post — a reunion photo with her friends from Friends — picked up more than 15 million likes. So why did she suddenly have a change of heart about social media? She says she was inspired by her new show, The Morning Show.

Season 1 of The Morning Show is now streaming on Apple TV+, with the second season due this November.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak