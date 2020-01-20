How To Get To This ‘Bachelor’s’ Heart

Like so many that came before him, this season’s star of The Bachelor, Peter Weber was chosen after being one of the contestants on The Bachelorette. Although he didn’t win, he went far enough in the competition to gain a really good understanding of what all of the contestants go through. So, what did he learn? He says it’s not easy, and it’s not a normal dating situation, so the best way to get through to his heart is to cut to the chase. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Weber)

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

