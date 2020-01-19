Sarah Wayne Callies Discusses The “Honor” Of Being Part of ‘Council of Dads’

Sarah Wayne Callies (Colony, Prison Break) has starred in her share of successful shows, and with the upcoming Council of Dads she is venturing into the family drama genre. Inspired by Bruce Feiler’s book, Council of Dads centers on a Scott (Tom Everett Scott) and Robin Perry (Callies), a couple who open up their family to close friends after Scott is diagnosed with cancer.

During our interview with Callies, the actress candidly pointed out one reason for her success in the entertainment industry.

“They saw a young white woman and that’s not hard to write for in television. If I had been a woman of color, my career would have been massively different,” said Callies who also had an acclaimed run on The Walking Dead. “And so it’s incumbent upon me now that I am writing, producing, and directing – to write roles for women of color and to try and bring women in whose voices have not been heard.

Click on the media bar to hear Callies discuss why it’s an “honor” to be a part of Council of Dads:

Co-starring Tony Phelan and Clive Standen, Council of Dads premieres March 10 on NBC (10 pm pt/et).

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi