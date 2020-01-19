‘Bad Boys For Life’ Bests ‘Dolittle’ For Stellar $59 Million Box Office Debut

Bad Boys for Life was the resounding winner at the box office as it made $59.2 million. Fellow newcomer Dolittle, which received negative reviews by critics, was a distant second with $22.5 million. Here is this weekend’s top 10:

Bad Boys for Life – A 59.2 million opening is an excellent start for the film. Feature has already made over $106.7 million worldwide. Dolittle – Life after Iron Man yields this box office disappointment for Robert Downey Jr. Feature, which cost an estimated $175 million, will, may go down as one of 2020’s biggest bombs! 1917 – WWI feature rakes in $22.1 million. Jumanji: The Next Level – Adventure grosses $9.6 million. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Feature makes $8.4 million and has made over $492 million domestically. Just Mercy – Fact based drama collects $6 million. Little Women – Acclaimed period drama takes in $5.9 million. Knives Out – Mystery grosses $4.3 million. Like a Boss – Comedy collects $3.8 million Frozen 2 – Animated feature, which has amassed $464 domestically, checks in with $3.7 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi