For ‘Bad Boys’ Will Smith & Martin Lawrence, Bonding Was A Laughing Matter

When the original Bad Boys hit theaters in 1995, one of the things critics and audiences loved about the film was the chemistry between stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. At the time, both actors were much better known for their TV sitcoms — The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Martin — than their movie roles, and Bad Boys turned both into bankable leading men at the box office. When we spoke to Lawrence and Smith, they talked about how their common comedic experiences really helped them gel, on-screen and off. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith & Martin Lawrence)

Bad Boys For Life is playing now in theaters.

