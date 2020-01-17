‘Dolittle’ Presented Big Challenges For Robert Downey Jr.

In Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr. works with a long line of big-name co-stars, including Oscar winners Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer, and Rami Malek, along with Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Tom Holland, just to name a few. Except, well, Downey never actually got to work with them. Downey plays the human title character, Dr. John Dolittle, who has the unique ability to talk to animals … and the animals are voiced by that amazing array of talent. Downey told us it was actually a difficult process, because when he was shooting his parts, he was acting against special effects animals who hadn’t been voiced yet, so he had to use a lot of imagination to make it sound credible. (Click in the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)

Dolittle is playing now in theaters.

