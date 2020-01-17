Allison Janney Sees ‘Troop Zero’ As A Perfect Family Movie

Troop Zero tells the story of a young girl who has one obstacle to overcome to win the prize of her dreams: She needs to win a “Birdie Scouts” talent show. The only problem is, she’s not part of the group, so she needs to assemble her own troop to make it into the competition. It’s a sometimes whimsical, sometimes touching movie that co-star Allison Janney says is perfect for a family movie night. (Click on the media bar below to hear Allison Janney)

Troop Zero is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

