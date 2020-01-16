Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles: Creating The Chemistry That Helped ‘Supernatural’ Survive

TV’s Fall 2005 season launched some memorable network shows (How I Met Your Mother, Bones, My Name Is Earl) and some that were utterly forgettable Reunion, E-Ring, and Hot Properties). Two shows from 2005’s freshman class are still on the air in their 15th seasons — Criminal Minds and Supernatural. And though this season will be Supernatural’s curtain call, there’s no denying the show’s run has been anything short of amazing, especially since it premiered on a network (The WB) that shut down the following year! Why did Supernatural beat the odds and survive for so long? Stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles credit their characters’ brotherly love, backed up by quality writing and the two actors’ incredible chemistry. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles)

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

