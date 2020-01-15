Black Widow’s’ Web Of Strong Women Has Rachel Weisz Excited

While just one Black Widow made it into the Avengers movies, there are several characters in the Marvel Universe who share the name, and we’ll see three of them in the upcoming Black Widow movie. Joining Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff are Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff, both of whom went through Black Widow training in the Red Room. Between the three of them and director Cate Shortland, Weisz is in awe of all the girl power propelling this movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rachel Weisz)

Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1.

