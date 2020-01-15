After ‘Modern Family,’ Sofia Vergara’s Next Gig Can’t Compare

Modern Family is heading into its home stretch; in a few months, the entire cast is looking at unemployment for the first time in 11 years. Granted, we can’t feel too sorry for them, because everyone in the show’s exceptional ensemble will certainly be in high demand. Some of them do, however, seem to feel it will be difficult to land another job as good as Modern Family has been. When Sofia Vergara told us how amazing the Modern Family experience has been, co-stars Julie Bowen and Ty Burell couldn’t resist seconding that emotion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen & Ty Burell)

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak