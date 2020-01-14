Rita Moreno: Not Doing Badly At All For An 88-Year-Old

While Betty White will celebrate her 98th birthday this week, she’s got some competition as the hardest-working actor over 85 in Hollywood. There’s also 88-year-old Rita Moreno. Her series, One Day at a Time, has been picked up by Pop TV following its Netflix cancellation, and she’s also got a role in the new big-screen remake of West Side Story. Moreno, of course, figured prominently in the original 1964 version of the movie musical, and she says her appearance in the new version will be a substantial one. All things considered, she says, she feels like she’s doing extraordinarily well for an actor her age. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rita Moreno)

One Day at a Time makes its Pop TV premiere on March 24.

