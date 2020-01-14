Dick Wolf Thinks ‘FBI’ Spinoff Will Spawn A New Star

A Dick Wolf production just wouldn’t be a Dick Wolf production without a spinoff. It’s just the way the TV world seems to operate. And it didn’t take very long at all for Wolf’s latest creation, FBI, to spawn FBI: Most Wanted. If there’s anything Wolf has proven over the years, it’s that the spinoffs have just as much potency as — if not more than — the original series, and a lot of that has to do with spectacular casting. (Just look at Mariska Hargitay on the record-breaking Law & Order: SVU.) That’s why Wolf has a great feeling about FBI: Most Wanted — he told us the cast has been amazing to watch so far, and he singles out Julian McMahon as the show’s breakout star. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dick Wolf)

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak