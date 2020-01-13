Dean-Charles Chapman: Immersion Is A Big Part Of ‘1917’s’ Appeal

Now that it’s officially in the Oscars race for Best Picture, the buzz about 1917 is only growing. Of course, a lot has been made of (and said about) the “single take” method employed by director Sam Mendes. Star Dean-Charles Chapman tells us the cinematography is much more than a gimmick — instead, by showing the story through one single set of “eyes,” it makes audience members feel like the story’s unfolding before their very eyes, and it was a shooting style he embraced. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dean-Charles Chapman)

1917 is playing now in theaters.

