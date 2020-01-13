Alan Tudyk Goes For A Not From This World Experience With ‘Resident Alien’

Based on the Dark Horse comic book series, Resident Alien centers on Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien who crash lands on Earth and attempts to pass himself off as a small town doctor.

A veteran of his share of TV series (Firefly, Suburgatory, Powerless) and films (3:10 to Yuma, Tucker and Dale vs Evil), Tudyk is a master at being a chameleon. Thus playing an alien in human form should be as easy as pie for Tudyk.

Click on the media bar to hear Tudyk explain how the series slightly differs from the comic book series:

Co-starring Sara Tomko and Corey Reynolds, Resident Alien premieres this summer on SyFy. Are you a fan of Tudyk’s work and is Resident Alien on your radar? Feel free to comment below!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi