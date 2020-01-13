AGT: The Champions’ Offers Heidi Klum A World Of Unpredictability

Heidi Klum may have stepped away from the “regular” version of America’s Got Talent last year, but she’s still part of the judging panel for the show’s internationally themed spin-off, America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Of course, one of the things that makes The Champions so appealing to Klum is its shorter, seven-episode season. But what she really loves about it is that she literally has no idea what she’s going to see and hear next! (Click on the media bar below to hear Heidi Klum)

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak