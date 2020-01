‘1917’ Dethrones ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ With $36 Million Box Office Weekend

1917 was the #1 film with $36.5 million as it dethroned Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (#2, $15 million). Coming in third was Jumanji: The Next Level with $14 million. Here’s the top 10:

1917 – War film collects $36.5 million. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Feature checks in at #2 with $15 million. Jumanji: The Next Level – Flick makes $14 million and to date it’s made $257 million domestically. Like A Boss – Comedy debuts with $10.1 million. Just Mercy – Fact based drama grosses $10 million. Little Women – Period feature directed by Greta Gerwig amasses $7.7 million. Underwater – Kristen Stewart feature has a disappointing $7 million debut. Frozen 2 – Disney feature makes $5.8 million. Knives Out – Hit mystery feature, which has made $459 million domestically, rakes in $5.7 million. Spies in Disguise – Animated movie amasses $5.1 million

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi