Tiffany Haddish & Rose Byrne Handle Sisterhood Like A Boss

On its surface, sure, Like A Boss might be an outrageous workplace comedy about women trying to make it in the business world. But two of its stars, Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, say it goes much deeper than that. Yes, it’s funny, but they told us the most important thing about the movie is how it portrays the relationships between the women and how they help each other get through difficult situations together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tiffany Haddish & Rose Byrne)

Like a Boss is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak