Prime Time Is Now ‘Rhyme’ Time For ‘Bone Collector’ Fans

When you hear that NBC has a new series with Bone Collector in the title, odds are your mind will flash back to the 1999 Denzel Washington/Angelina Jolie film. And you wouldn’t be wrong. As one of the show’s stars, Arielle Kebbel, told us, Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector is based on the same series of novels, with a few twists new to the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Arielle Kebbel)

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt of the Bone Collector airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak