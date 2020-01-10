Kristen Stewart Developed A Deep Appreciation For ‘Underwater’

With Underwater, Kristen Stewart dives into the horror/action genre for the first time, something she said she wanted to do to escape her comfort zone. Why did she choose this one in particular? When she was first approached about the film, she says she was struck by how different Underwater was from other scary movie on so many levels. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Stewart)

Underwater is playing now in theaters.

