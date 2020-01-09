Where Is The Place Where Everybody Knew Alex Trebek’s Name?

While the game itself is always the true star of Jeopardy!, host Alex Trebek certainly gives it a run for its money. Over the course of 35 years and thousands of episodes, millions of viewers have grown to love the witty, sardonic host. And yes, while viewers have been tuning in to ABC’s Greatest of All Time tournament because of the three champions on display, it’s hard to watch and not think of the event as a primetime tribute to Trebek, who’s fighting a valiant battle against cancer. It’s certainly made us reflect back upon Trebek’s illustrious career, which has included cameo roles in a number of network series, including classics like The X-Files, The Larry Sanders Show, The Simpsons, and Cheers, to name just a few. When we asked Trebek to choose a favorite among his acting role, he said the Cheers appearance probably topped the list. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alex Trebek)

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time is airing Tuesdays through Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC until the winner is determined.

