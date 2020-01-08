Mixing New With Nostalgia, J.J. Abrams Couldn’t Force It On ‘Star Wars’

The story is well-known throughout Hollywood at this point: J.J. Abrams wasn’t supposed to be working on Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. Thanks to a few Tinseltown twists of film fate, Abrams — who had co-written and directed The Force Awakens — found himself back in the fold, expected to help bring the Skywalker saga to a satisfying conclusion. Once Abrams embraced that challenge, he says he found himself walking a tightrope between the franchise’s past, present, and future in order to make sure that all three were being served. (Click on the media bar below to hear J.J. Abrams)

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is playing now in theaters everywhere.

