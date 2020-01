Johnson Geniality On ‘Knives Out’: Why Don Enjoyed Working With Rian

Not only has Knives Out been a hit movie for Don Johnson, it was also a really great filming experience for him. Why? Two words: Rian Johnson. Don says he was incredibly impressed with the writer/director’s love of both movies and life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Don Johnson)

Knives Out is playing now in theaters.

