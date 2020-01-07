Making ‘1917’ Was A Big Deal (And Big Ordeal) For Dean-Charles Chapman

1917 was a big winner at the Golden Globe Awards over the weekend, picking up the statuette for the year’s Best Drama Picture. It’s more high praise for a movie that’s won plenty of critical acclaim for its direction, script, and performances. Dean-Charles Chapman, one of the film’s stars, told us this film presented unique challenges he’d never experienced before on a movie set, and it was a lot of hard work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dean-Charles Chapman)

1917 is playing now in selected theaters and will open nationwide on Friday.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak