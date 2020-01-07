CinemAddicts Podcast Reviews Michael B. Jordan Drama ‘Just Mercy’

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Just Mercy is the true story of civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson’s (Michael B. Jordan) attempts to prove the innocence of death row inmate Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx). Brie Larson, who worked with Cretton in Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle, co-stars as Eva Ansley, an advocate who teamed with Stevenson to create the Equal Justice Initiative in 1989. The picture’s biggest surprise comes from the standout performance of Rob Morgan (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) who plays fellow prisoner Herbert Richardson.

Also covered on the latest episode of CinemAddicts is a preview of the Robert Downey Jr. film Dolittle and The Lighthouse. Take a listen below!

Just Mercy, now in limited release, hits theaters nationwide on January 10.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi