Tom Hanks Is Ready To Play A “Bad Guy” In Upcoming Elvis Feature

Though he has, on occasion, played darker characters (most notably as the antagonist in The Circle), Tom Hanks is known as one of cinema’s nicest guys. Basically he’s a modern day James Stewart, and that’s why he was perfect for the role of Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Hanks also choked up as he briefly talked about his family while accepting Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards, so the actor is essentially as likable as they come.

That said, Hanks is venturing into “bad guy” territory, as he will be playing Colonel Tom Parker in a still untitled Elvis biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge). Austin Butler, recently seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is set to play Elvis.

The Elvis project is slated for a 2021 release.

