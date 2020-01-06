Timothée Chalamet: Saoirse Ronan Took Me To School

Saoirse Ronan is already a three-time Oscar nominee for her performances in Atonement, Brooklyn, and Lady Bird. By this time next week, there’s a very good chance that number will have grown to four. Ronan was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Little Women, and most Hollywood pundits think the Academy will follow suit. Timothée Chalamet, himself an Oscar nominee, told us that working with Ronan on “Little Women” was an experience he’ll always remember and treasure. (Click on the media bar below to hear Timothée Chalamet)

Little Women is playing now in theaters.

