Terry Crews: Hosting A Show Like ‘Talent’ Takes Talent

When it comes to television competitions, the best hosts keep the show going almost effortlessly. But don’t be fooled, says Terry Crews. The host of America’s Got Talent: The Champions told us that an awful lot of effort goes into making hosting look easy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Terry Crews)

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays 8/7c on NBC.

