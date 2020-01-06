‘Jumanji’ Is Akwafina’s Childhood Dream Come True

Jumanji: The Next Level can now boast about having a Golden Globe winner in its cast. Awkwafina, who just picked up her award for The Farewell, joined the Jumanji ensemble as Ming Fleetfoot, a new avatar in the video game. The actress was 7 years old when the original Jumanji was released, and she was a big fan, so when she was approached about taking a role in The Next Level, she couldn’t believe her good fortune. (Click on the media bar below to hear Awkwafina)

Jumanji: The Next Level is playing now in theaters.

